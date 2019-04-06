Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

April 6, 2019 11:29 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Newfoundland 71 43 21 4 3 93 255 203
x-Manchester 72 39 29 2 2 82 233 232
x-Adirondack 71 37 26 5 3 82 230 215
Brampton 71 36 28 5 2 79 241 214
Reading 72 34 28 4 6 78 229 229
Maine 71 36 32 2 1 75 217 244
Worcester 71 31 29 7 4 73 191 222
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Florida 72 50 16 5 1 106 276 181
x-Orlando 71 40 25 5 1 86 246 236
x-Jacksonville 71 36 31 2 2 76 196 212
South Carolina 71 34 31 5 1 74 218 221
Atlanta 71 31 29 8 3 73 195 208
Norfolk 72 27 36 6 3 63 218 278
Greenville 72 25 41 3 3 56 192 254
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
z-Cincinnati 72 51 13 5 3 110 282 176
x-Toledo 71 39 23 6 3 87 234 221
x-Fort Wayne 71 35 26 4 6 80 228 246
x-Kalamazoo 72 36 31 2 3 77 229 254
Indy 72 35 32 2 3 75 230 247
Wheeling 71 31 30 6 4 72 237 235
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Tulsa 71 42 23 4 2 90 234 193
x-Idaho 70 41 24 3 2 87 235 193
x-Utah 70 35 26 4 5 79 222 212
x-Kansas City 71 36 30 3 2 77 233 226
Wichita 71 28 31 9 3 68 219 249
Rapid City 71 29 33 5 4 67 166 224
Allen 72 25 41 4 2 56 208 269

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 4, Adirondack 1

Manchester 3, Newfoundland 2, SO

Greenville 6, Norfolk 3

Toledo 5, Wheeling 3

Maine 4, Worcester 2

Florida 3, Orlando 2, OT

Cincinnati 2, Brampton 1, SO

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2, SO

Tulsa 4, Kalamazoo 1

Wichita 4, Allen 0

Kansas City 5, Rapid City 1

Idaho 3, Utah 1

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 5, Maine 2

Florida 3, Jacksonville 1

Reading 5, Adirondack 3

Norfolk 4, Greenville 3

South Carolina 5, Atlanta 3

Indy 5, Wheeling 4, SO

Worcester 4, Newfoundland 3

Brampton 6, Toledo 3

Fort Wayne 5, Cincinnati 3

Tulsa 6, Kalamazoo 1

Wichita 4, Allen 1

Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

