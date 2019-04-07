|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Newfoundland
|71
|43
|21
|4
|3
|93
|255
|203
|x-Manchester
|72
|39
|29
|2
|2
|82
|233
|232
|x-Adirondack
|71
|37
|26
|5
|3
|82
|230
|215
|x-Brampton
|71
|36
|28
|5
|2
|79
|241
|214
|Reading
|72
|34
|28
|4
|6
|78
|229
|229
|Maine
|71
|36
|32
|2
|1
|75
|217
|244
|Worcester
|71
|31
|29
|7
|4
|73
|191
|222
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Florida
|72
|50
|16
|5
|1
|106
|276
|181
|x-Orlando
|71
|40
|25
|5
|1
|86
|246
|236
|x-Jacksonville
|71
|36
|31
|2
|2
|76
|196
|212
|South Carolina
|71
|34
|31
|5
|1
|74
|218
|221
|Atlanta
|71
|31
|29
|8
|3
|73
|195
|208
|Norfolk
|72
|27
|36
|6
|3
|63
|218
|278
|Greenville
|72
|25
|41
|3
|3
|56
|192
|254
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Cincinnati
|72
|51
|13
|5
|3
|110
|282
|176
|x-Toledo
|71
|39
|23
|6
|3
|87
|234
|221
|x-Fort Wayne
|71
|35
|26
|4
|6
|80
|228
|246
|x-Kalamazoo
|72
|36
|31
|2
|3
|77
|229
|254
|Indy
|72
|35
|32
|2
|3
|75
|230
|247
|Wheeling
|71
|31
|30
|6
|4
|72
|237
|235
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Tulsa
|71
|42
|23
|4
|2
|90
|234
|193
|x-Idaho
|71
|41
|24
|4
|2
|88
|237
|196
|x-Utah
|71
|36
|26
|4
|5
|81
|225
|214
|x-Kansas City
|72
|36
|30
|4
|2
|78
|234
|228
|Rapid City
|72
|30
|33
|5
|4
|69
|168
|225
|Wichita
|71
|28
|31
|9
|3
|68
|219
|249
|Allen
|72
|25
|41
|4
|2
|56
|208
|269
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Reading 4, Adirondack 1
Manchester 3, Newfoundland 2, SO
Greenville 6, Norfolk 3
Toledo 5, Wheeling 3
Maine 4, Worcester 2
Florida 3, Orlando 2, OT
Cincinnati 2, Brampton 1, SO
Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2, SO
Tulsa 4, Kalamazoo 1
Wichita 4, Allen 0
Kansas City 5, Rapid City 1
Idaho 3, Utah 1
Manchester 5, Maine 2
Florida 3, Jacksonville 1
Reading 5, Adirondack 3
Norfolk 4, Greenville 3
South Carolina 5, Atlanta 3
Indy 5, Wheeling 4, SO
Worcester 4, Newfoundland 3
Brampton 6, Toledo 3
Fort Wayne 5, Cincinnati 3
Tulsa 6, Kalamazoo 1
Wichita 4, Allen 1
Utah 3, Idaho 2, OT
Rapid City 2, Kansas City 1, OT
Jacksonville at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
