ECHL At A Glance

April 7, 2019 5:51 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Newfoundland 72 43 21 4 4 94 258 207
x-Adirondack 72 37 26 6 3 83 234 220
x-Manchester 72 39 29 2 2 82 233 232
x-Brampton 71 36 28 5 2 79 241 214
Reading 72 34 28 4 6 78 229 229
Maine 72 37 32 2 1 77 221 247
Worcester 72 32 29 7 4 75 196 226
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Florida 72 50 16 5 1 106 276 181
x-Orlando 72 41 25 5 1 88 251 238
x-Jacksonville 72 36 32 2 2 76 198 217
South Carolina 71 34 31 5 1 74 218 221
Atlanta 71 31 29 8 3 73 195 208
Norfolk 72 27 36 6 3 63 218 278
Greenville 72 25 41 3 3 56 192 254
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
z-Cincinnati 72 51 13 5 3 110 282 176
x-Toledo 71 39 23 6 3 87 234 221
x-Fort Wayne 71 35 26 4 6 80 228 246
x-Kalamazoo 72 36 31 2 3 77 229 254
Indy 72 35 32 2 3 75 230 247
Wheeling 71 31 30 6 4 72 237 235
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Tulsa 71 42 23 4 2 90 234 193
x-Idaho 72 41 25 4 2 88 241 203
x-Utah 72 37 26 4 5 83 232 218
x-Kansas City 72 36 30 4 2 78 234 228
Rapid City 72 30 33 5 4 69 168 225
Wichita 71 28 31 9 3 68 219 249
Allen 72 25 41 4 2 56 208 269

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 5, Maine 2

Florida 3, Jacksonville 1

Reading 5, Adirondack 3

Norfolk 4, Greenville 3

South Carolina 5, Atlanta 3

Indy 5, Wheeling 4, SO

Worcester 4, Newfoundland 3

Brampton 6, Toledo 3

Fort Wayne 5, Cincinnati 3

Tulsa 6, Kalamazoo 1

Wichita 4, Allen 1

Utah 3, Idaho 2, OT

Rapid City 2, Kansas City 1, OT

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 5, Jacksonville 2

Worcester 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Maine 4, Newfoundland 3, SO

Utah 7, Idaho 4

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

