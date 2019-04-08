|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Newfoundland
|72
|43
|21
|4
|4
|94
|258
|207
|x-Adirondack
|72
|37
|26
|6
|3
|83
|234
|220
|x-Manchester
|72
|39
|29
|2
|2
|82
|233
|232
|x-Brampton
|72
|36
|29
|5
|2
|79
|241
|217
|Reading
|72
|34
|28
|4
|6
|78
|229
|229
|Maine
|72
|37
|32
|2
|1
|77
|221
|247
|Worcester
|72
|32
|29
|7
|4
|75
|196
|226
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Florida
|72
|50
|16
|5
|1
|106
|276
|181
|x-Orlando
|72
|41
|25
|5
|1
|88
|251
|238
|x-Jacksonville
|72
|36
|32
|2
|2
|76
|198
|217
|x-South Carolina
|72
|35
|31
|5
|1
|76
|221
|223
|Atlanta
|72
|31
|30
|8
|3
|73
|197
|211
|Norfolk
|72
|27
|36
|6
|3
|63
|218
|278
|Greenville
|72
|25
|41
|3
|3
|56
|192
|254
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Cincinnati
|72
|51
|13
|5
|3
|110
|282
|176
|x-Toledo
|72
|40
|23
|6
|3
|89
|237
|221
|x-Fort Wayne
|72
|36
|26
|4
|6
|82
|233
|248
|x-Kalamazoo
|72
|36
|31
|2
|3
|77
|229
|254
|Indy
|72
|35
|32
|2
|3
|75
|230
|247
|Wheeling
|72
|31
|31
|6
|4
|72
|239
|240
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Tulsa
|72
|42
|24
|4
|2
|90
|236
|198
|x-Idaho
|72
|41
|25
|4
|2
|88
|241
|203
|x-Utah
|72
|37
|26
|4
|5
|83
|232
|218
|x-Kansas City
|72
|36
|30
|4
|2
|78
|234
|228
|Wichita
|72
|29
|31
|9
|3
|70
|224
|251
|Rapid City
|72
|30
|33
|5
|4
|69
|168
|225
|Allen
|72
|25
|41
|4
|2
|56
|208
|269
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Orlando 5, Jacksonville 2
Worcester 5, Adirondack 4, OT
Maine 4, Newfoundland 3, SO
Utah 7, Idaho 4
Toledo 3, Brampton 0
Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 2
Wichita 5, Tulsa 2
South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
