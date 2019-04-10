All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Newfoundland 72 43 21 4 4 94 258 207 x-Adirondack 72 37 26 6 3 83 234 220 x-Manchester 72 39 29 2 2 82 233 232 x-Brampton 72 36 29 5 2 79 241 217 Reading 72 34 28 4 6 78 229 229 Maine 72 37 32 2 1 77 221 247 Worcester 72 32 29 7 4 75 196 226 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Florida 72 50 16 5 1 106 276 181 x-Orlando 72 41 25 5 1 88 251 238 x-Jacksonville 72 36 32 2 2 76 198 217 x-South Carolina 72 35 31 5 1 76 221 223 Atlanta 72 31 30 8 3 73 197 211 Norfolk 72 27 36 6 3 63 218 278 Greenville 72 25 41 3 3 56 192 254 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA z-Cincinnati 72 51 13 5 3 110 282 176 x-Toledo 72 40 23 6 3 89 237 221 x-Fort Wayne 72 36 26 4 6 82 233 248 x-Kalamazoo 72 36 31 2 3 77 229 254 Indy 72 35 32 2 3 75 230 247 Wheeling 72 31 31 6 4 72 239 240 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Tulsa 72 42 24 4 2 90 236 198 x-Idaho 72 41 25 4 2 88 241 203 x-Utah 72 37 26 4 5 83 232 218 x-Kansas City 72 36 30 4 2 78 234 228 Wichita 72 29 31 9 3 70 224 251 Rapid City 72 30 33 5 4 69 168 225 Allen 72 25 41 4 2 56 208 269

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina 2, Orlando 0

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

