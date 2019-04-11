Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Newfoundland 72 43 21 4 4 94 258 207
x-Adirondack 72 37 26 6 3 83 234 220
x-Manchester 72 39 29 2 2 82 233 232
x-Brampton 72 36 29 5 2 79 241 217
Reading 72 34 28 4 6 78 229 229
Maine 72 37 32 2 1 77 221 247
Worcester 72 32 29 7 4 75 196 226
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Florida 72 50 16 5 1 106 276 181
x-Orlando 72 41 25 5 1 88 251 238
x-Jacksonville 72 36 32 2 2 76 198 217
x-South Carolina 72 35 31 5 1 76 221 223
Atlanta 72 31 30 8 3 73 197 211
Norfolk 72 27 36 6 3 63 218 278
Greenville 72 25 41 3 3 56 192 254
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
z-Cincinnati 72 51 13 5 3 110 282 176
x-Toledo 72 40 23 6 3 89 237 221
x-Fort Wayne 72 36 26 4 6 82 233 248
x-Kalamazoo 72 36 31 2 3 77 229 254
Indy 72 35 32 2 3 75 230 247
Wheeling 72 31 31 6 4 72 239 240
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Tulsa 72 42 24 4 2 90 236 198
x-Idaho 72 41 25 4 2 88 241 203
x-Utah 72 37 26 4 5 83 232 218
x-Kansas City 72 36 30 4 2 78 234 228
Wichita 72 29 31 9 3 70 224 251
Rapid City 72 30 33 5 4 69 168 225
Allen 72 25 41 4 2 56 208 269

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina 2, Orlando 0

Thursday’s Games

Florida 3, Jacksonville 2

Kansas City 6, Tulsa 4

Friday’s Games

Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

