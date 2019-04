ECHL Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times Eastern Division Semifinals Eastern Conference North Division Newfoundland 3, Brampton 0

Friday, April 12: Newfoundland 2, Brampton 1

Saturday, April 13: Newfoundland 2, Brampton 1, OT

Tuesday, April 16: Newfoundland 3, Brampton 2, OT

Thursday, April 18: Newfoundland at Brampton, 19:15

x-Saturday, April 20: Newfoundland at Brampton, 4 p.m.

x-Tuesday, April 23: Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, April 24: Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Manchester 3, Adirondack 0

Friday, April 12: Manchester 4, Adirondack 2

Saturday, April 13: Manchester 6, Adirondack 1

Wednesday, April 17: Manchester 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Friday, April 19: Adirondack at Manchester, 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, April 20: Adirondack at Manchester, 6 p.m.

x-Tuesday, April 23: Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, April 24: Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Division Florida 2, Jacksonville 1

Thursday, April 11: Florida 3, Jacksonville 2, OT

Saturday, April 13: Florida 4, Jacksonville 1

Thursday, April 18: Jacksonville 4, Florida 3

Friday, April 19: Florida at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 20: Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

x-Monday, April 22: Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, April 24: Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando 2, South Carolina 1

Wednesday, April 10: South Carolina 2, Orlando 0

Friday, April 12: Orlando 3, South Carolina 2

Wednesday, April 17: Orlando 4, South Carolina 3, OT

Friday, April 19: Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 20: Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

x-Monday, April 22: South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, April 24: South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Western Conference Central Division Cincinnati 2, Kalamazoo 1

Friday, April 12: Cincinnati 7, Kalamazoo 4

Saturday, April 13: Kalamazoo 2, Cincinnati 0

Wednesday, April 17: Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 1

Friday, April 19: Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 20: Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

x-Tuesday, April 23: Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

x-Wednesday, April 24: Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo 2, Fort Wayne 1

Friday, April 12: Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2

Saturday, April 13: Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 0

Wednesday, April 17: Fort Wayne 2, Toledo 1, OT

Friday, April 19: Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 20: Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

x-Tuesday, April 23: Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

x-Wednesday, April 24: Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

Mountain Division Kansas City 2, Tulsa 1

Thursday, April 11: Kansas City 6, Tulsa 4

Sunday, April 14: Tulsa 3, Kansas City 2, OT

Wednesday, April 17: Kansas City 3, Tulsa 2

Friday, April 19: Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 20: Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

x-Tuesday, April 23: Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

x-Wednesday, April 24: Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho 2, Utah 1

Friday, April 12: Utah 7, Idaho 1

Saturday, April 13: Idaho 3, Utah 2, OT

Wednesday, April 17: Idaho 3, Utah 2, OT

Friday, April 19: Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 20: Idaho at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

x-Monday, April 22: Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

x-Tuesday, April 23: Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

___

