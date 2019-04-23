ECHL Playoff Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Division Semifinals
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|Newfoundland 4, Brampton 2
Friday, April 12: Newfoundland 2, Brampton 1
Saturday, April 13: Newfoundland 2, Brampton 1, OT
Tuesday, April 16: Newfoundland 3, Brampton 2, 2OT
Thursday, April 18: Brampton 4, Newfoundland 1
Saturday, April 20: Brampton 8, Newfoundland 2
Tuesday, April 23: Newfoundland 3, Brampton 2, OT
|Manchester 4, Adirondack 1
Friday, April 12: Manchester 4, Adirondack 2
Saturday, April 13: Manchester 6, Adirondack 1
Wednesday, April 17: Manchester 3, Adirondack 2, OT
Friday, April 19: Adirondack 4, Manchester 3
Saturday, April 20: Manchester 7, Adirondack 1
|South Division
|Florida 4, Jacksonville 2
Thursday, April 11: Florida 3, Jacksonville 2, OT
Saturday, April 13: Florida 4, Jacksonville 1
Thursday, April 18: Jacksonville 4, Florida 3
Friday, April 19: Jacksonville 3, Florida 1
Saturday, April 20: Florida 5, Jacksonville 1
Monday, April 22: Florida 5, Jacksonville 1
|Orlando 4, South Carolina 1
Wednesday, April 10: South Carolina 2, Orlando 0
Friday, April 12: Orlando 3, South Carolina 2
Wednesday, April 17: Orlando 4, South Carolina 3, 2OT
Friday, April 19: Orlando 4, South Carolina 1
Saturday, April 20: Orlando 5, South Carolina 2
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 2
Friday, April 12: Cincinnati 7, Kalamazoo 4
Saturday, April 13: Kalamazoo 2, Cincinnati 0
Wednesday, April 17: Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 1
Friday, April 19: Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 3
Saturday, April 20: Kalamazoo 2, Cincinnati 1
Tuesday, April 23: Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 0
Friday, April 12: Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2
Saturday, April 13: Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 0
Wednesday, April 17: Fort Wayne 2, Toledo 1, OT
Friday, April 19: Toledo 5, Fort Wayne 1
Saturday, April 20: Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 3
Tuesday, April 23: Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 1
|Mountain Division
|Tulsa 3, Kansas City 3
Thursday, April 11: Kansas City 6, Tulsa 4
Sunday, April 14: Tulsa 3, Kansas City 2, OT
Wednesday, April 17: Kansas City 3, Tulsa 2
Friday, April 19: Tulsa 4, Kansas City 3
Saturday, April 20: Kansas City 4, Tulsa 3
Tuesday, April 23: Tulsa 4, Kansas City 2
Wednesday, April 24: Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Friday, April 12: Utah 7, Idaho 1
Saturday, April 13: Idaho 3, Utah 2, OT
Wednesday, April 17: Idaho 3, Utah 2, OT
Friday, April 19: Idaho 5, Utah 4, OT
Saturday, April 20: Idaho 2, Utah 1, OT
|Division Finals
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|Newfoundland vs. Manchester
Friday, April 26: Manchester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 27: Manchester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 30: Newfoundland at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 1: Newfoundland at Manchester, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, May 3: Newfoundland at Manchester, 7 p.m.
x-Monday, May 6: Manchester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, May 7: Manchester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
