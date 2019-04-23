Listen Live Sports

ECHL Playoff Glance

April 23, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Division Semifinals
Eastern Conference
North Division
Newfoundland 4, Brampton 2

Friday, April 12: Newfoundland 2, Brampton 1

Saturday, April 13: Newfoundland 2, Brampton 1, OT

Tuesday, April 16: Newfoundland 3, Brampton 2, 2OT

Thursday, April 18: Brampton 4, Newfoundland 1

Saturday, April 20: Brampton 8, Newfoundland 2

Tuesday, April 23: Newfoundland 3, Brampton 2, OT

Manchester 4, Adirondack 1

Friday, April 12: Manchester 4, Adirondack 2

Saturday, April 13: Manchester 6, Adirondack 1

Wednesday, April 17: Manchester 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Friday, April 19: Adirondack 4, Manchester 3

Saturday, April 20: Manchester 7, Adirondack 1

South Division
Florida 4, Jacksonville 2

Thursday, April 11: Florida 3, Jacksonville 2, OT

Saturday, April 13: Florida 4, Jacksonville 1

Thursday, April 18: Jacksonville 4, Florida 3

Friday, April 19: Jacksonville 3, Florida 1

Saturday, April 20: Florida 5, Jacksonville 1

Monday, April 22: Florida 5, Jacksonville 1

Orlando 4, South Carolina 1

Wednesday, April 10: South Carolina 2, Orlando 0

Friday, April 12: Orlando 3, South Carolina 2

Wednesday, April 17: Orlando 4, South Carolina 3, 2OT

Friday, April 19: Orlando 4, South Carolina 1

Saturday, April 20: Orlando 5, South Carolina 2

Western Conference
Central Division
Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 2

Friday, April 12: Cincinnati 7, Kalamazoo 4

Saturday, April 13: Kalamazoo 2, Cincinnati 0

Wednesday, April 17: Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 1

Friday, April 19: Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 3

Saturday, April 20: Kalamazoo 2, Cincinnati 1

Tuesday, April 23: Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 0

Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 2

Friday, April 12: Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2

Saturday, April 13: Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 0

Wednesday, April 17: Fort Wayne 2, Toledo 1, OT

Friday, April 19: Toledo 5, Fort Wayne 1

Saturday, April 20: Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 3

Tuesday, April 23: Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 1

Mountain Division
Tulsa 3, Kansas City 3

Thursday, April 11: Kansas City 6, Tulsa 4

Sunday, April 14: Tulsa 3, Kansas City 2, OT

Wednesday, April 17: Kansas City 3, Tulsa 2

Friday, April 19: Tulsa 4, Kansas City 3

Saturday, April 20: Kansas City 4, Tulsa 3

Tuesday, April 23: Tulsa 4, Kansas City 2

Wednesday, April 24: Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho 4, Utah 1

Friday, April 12: Utah 7, Idaho 1

Saturday, April 13: Idaho 3, Utah 2, OT

Wednesday, April 17: Idaho 3, Utah 2, OT

Friday, April 19: Idaho 5, Utah 4, OT

Saturday, April 20: Idaho 2, Utah 1, OT

___

Division Finals
Eastern Conference
North Division
Newfoundland vs. Manchester

Friday, April 26: Manchester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 27: Manchester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30: Newfoundland at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1: Newfoundland at Manchester, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, May 3: Newfoundland at Manchester, 7 p.m.

x-Monday, May 6: Manchester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 7: Manchester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

