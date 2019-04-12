Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Edwin Jackson agrees to deal with Oakland A's, his 13th team

April 12, 2019 7:25 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Edwin Jackson has agreed to a minor league deal with the Oakland Athletics, which last year became his record-matching 13th big league team.

A’s manager Bob Melvin said Friday that the 35-year-old right-hander will go to the club’s spring training facility in Arizona before pitching in some games for Triple-A Las Vegas.

“Then hopefully see him here pretty soon because he’s just an infectious guy,” Melvin said. “He fits in here very well.”

Jackson also signed a minor league deal with the A’s last June, and then was 6-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 17 starts for Oakland, which was 14-3 in those games. With his A’s debut, Jackson matched former reliever Octavio Dotel’s record of pitching for 13 different teams.

Jackson has started 305 of his 394 career major league games since his debut in September 2003 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

