Embiid starting Game 4 for 76ers against Nets

April 20, 2019 3:05 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid is back in the starting lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 4 of their playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Embiid missed Game 3 with left knee soreness and was listed as doubtful to play Saturday. But he warmed up before the game and was listed among the starting lineups that were announced just a few minutes before the game.

Embiid was bothered by knee trouble late in the regular season but played in the first two games in Philadelphia.

The 76ers won without their All-Star center on Thursday and lead the series 2-1.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

