The Associated Press
 
English FA charges Paul Scholes with betting on games

April 16, 2019 11:17 am
 
LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association has charged Paul Scholes with breaching gambling rules by betting on games.

The FA alleges the former Manchester United and England midfielder placed 140 bets on matches between August 2015 and January this year, covering a period when he was a director at fifth-tier club Salford City.

Scholes resigned as a Salford director in February to become manager of Oldham but lasted only 31 days. Players and officials in soccer in England are banned from betting on any games.

Scholes retains a 10-percent stake in Salford.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

