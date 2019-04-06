Listen Live Sports

English soccer teams condemn racist abuse of players

April 6, 2019 3:40 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Two English second-tier clubs have condemned racist abuse of players following Saturday’s games.

Brentford said it “utterly condemns discrimination” after a season-ticket holder was arrested following an allegation of abuse by Derby midfielder Duane Holmes.

The incident happened late in the League Championship match after Holmes was substituted in the 74th minute. The game at Griffin Park in west London ended 3-3.

Derby manager Frank Lampard says “Duane’s upset with the situation. It’s not what we want to see in life, not just in football.”

In a separate case, Wigan reported a racist message sent to defender Nathan Byrne on Twitter to the police and said “we find this behavior abhorrent.”

Byrne posted a screenshot on his Twitter account of a message he received following Wigan’s 2-2 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Anti-racism group Kick It Out says it will be “liaising with the relevant authorities and offering support to clubs and players involved.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

