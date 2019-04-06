Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Espinoza lead Earthquakes over Timbers 3-0

April 6, 2019
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Espinoza had a goal and an assist on Saturday night and the San Jose Earthquakes earned their first points of the season with a 3-0 win over the Portland Timbers.

Shea Salinas opened the scoring in the 15th minute, scoring from a run through the center of the 6-yard box to finish Espinoza’s cross.

The Earthquakes (1-4-0) led 2-0 in the 33rd minute when Danny Hoesen pounced on a loosed ball on the left side of the 6-yard box and poked it into the roof of the net.

Espinoza capped the scoring a minute later, stealing a misplayed pass, taking it 30 yards and slotting a low finish past the goalkeeper.

San Jose snapped a five-game losing streak that stretched back into last season.

The Timbers (0-4-1) lost their fourth in a row.

