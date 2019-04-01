Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Everton looking into alleged incident involving Pickford

April 1, 2019 3:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton says it is investigating an alleged incident after video footage that claimed to show England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford involved in a street fight was widely shared online.

The Premier League team said in a brief statement Monday that it was “looking into the matter” after being made aware of the alleged incident “involving one of our players.”

According to Britain’s Press Association, the incident took place Sunday in Pickford’s home city of Sunderland, where the goalkeeper, 25, spent the day after playing in Everton’s 2-0 win over West Ham on Saturday.

One video apparently shows Pickford drinking in a bar. Another shows a man, believed to be Pickford, being dragged away as fighting breaks out. It was unclear who originally posted the video.

Advertisement

Pickford was England’s first-choice goalkeeper during the World Cup in July.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|11 AFCEA Bethesda Breakfast: Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military dog Diego jumps over training course obstacle

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to moon

Get our daily newsletter.