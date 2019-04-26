Listen Live Sports

Ex-Tennessee OT Richmond says he’s transferring to USC

April 26, 2019
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Tennessee offensive tackle Drew Richmond has indicated he’s transferring to Southern California.

Richmond announced Friday on The Players’ Tribune that he would be going to USC for his final season of eligibility. Richmond said in the post that he has earned his degree at Tennessee, which would allow him to play at USC immediately as a graduate transfer.

Tennessee already had announced that Richmond was seeking a transfer. Richmond didn’t participate in spring practice with the Volunteers.

Richmond started all 12 games for Tennessee at right tackle last season. He made seven starts at left tackle in 2017 and started six games in 2016 as a redshirt freshman.

