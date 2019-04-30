Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ex-Texas A&M football player found guilty of murder

April 30, 2019 1:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — A former Texas A&M football player accused of hacking a Dallas jogger to death with a machete in 2015 has been convicted of murder.

A Dallas County jury swiftly returned a guilty verdict Tuesday in Thomas Johnson’s trial in the killing of David Stevens after the former wide receiver’s legal defense declined to call a single witness.

Johnson was accused of waiting on a trail in East Dallas four years ago and attacking the 53-year-old mechanical engineer as he ran by. Prosecutors have said the 25-year-old Johnson confessed to the seemingly random killing and that DNA evidence also pointed to his guilt.

The verdict, which came a day after the trial began, follows years of legal dispute over whether Johnson was mentally competent to be tried.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.