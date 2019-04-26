Listen Live Sports

Falcons GM Dimitroff set for busy final day of NFL draft

April 26, 2019 11:21 pm
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — It wasn’t easy for Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to watch the NFL draft’s second and third rounds without having any picks.

The good news for Dimitroff is Friday’s unusual day of inactivity will be followed by a busy day on Saturday, when the Falcons have seven picks in the final four rounds. Dimitroff will be looking to address the team’s remaining needs, including defensive tackle, cornerback and running back.

Dimitroff traded second- and third-round picks to the Rams on Thursday night. Atlanta selected Washington offensive tackle Kaleb McGary with the newly obtained next-to-last pick in the first round. McGary joined Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom to complete the Falcons’ dramatic double dose of offensive linemen taken in the first round.

Dimitroff said he was poised to trade two of his final-day picks to move back into Friday’s rounds. Instead, he couldn’t complete another draft trade.

For more AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

