Fans of Brazil’s Palmeiras pelt own team’s bus with rocks

April 11, 2019 6:26 am
 
SAO PAULO (AP) — Fans of Brazilian soccer team Palmeiras pelted their own team’s bus with rocks before a Copa Libertadores match against Colombian club Junior Barranquilla.

The incident happened in Sao Paulo near the club’s stadium on Wednesday. Images showed cracks on several windows of the Palmeiras bus.

The defending Brazilian champions won the match 3-0. Deyverson, Dudu and Hyoran all scored but avoided the crowd in their celebrations.

In November, fans of Argentine club River Plate injured Boca Juniors players in their bus as they headed to the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final in Buenos Aires.

South American soccer body CONMEBOL later decided to move the match to Madrid.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

