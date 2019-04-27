Listen Live Sports

FC Cincinnati-Red Bulls, Sums

April 27, 2019 9:26 pm
 
FC Cincinnati 0 0—0
New York 1 0—1

First half_1, New York, Lade, 1 (Royer), 38th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_FC Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Spencer Richey; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_New York, Muyl, 56th; Parker, 78th; Jorgensen, 90th. FC Cincinnati, Hoyte, 47th; Bertone, 51st; Waston, 60th.

Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Mike Kampmeinert; Chris Elliott; Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.

A_0.

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Connor Lade, Aaron Long, Tim Parker, Amro Tarek (Kemar Lawrence, 77th); Sean Davis, Omir Fernandez (Michael Murillo, 69th), Alex Muyl, Daniel Royer, Marc Rzatkowski; Brian White (Mathias Jorgensen, 86th).

FC Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Mathieu Deplagne, Nick Hagglund, Justin Hoyte (Alvas Powell, 81st), Kendall Waston; Leonardo Bertone, Roland Lamah, Emmanuel Ledesma (Darren Mattocks, 63rd), Kekuta Manneh, Kenny Saief (Allan Cruz, 69th), Victor Ulloa; .

