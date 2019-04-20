Listen Live Sports

FC Dallas-Atlanta United, Sums

April 20, 2019 6:29 pm
 
Dallas 1 1—2
Atlanta 0 1—1

First half_1, Dallas, Ferreira, 3 (Barrios), 6th minute.

Second half_2, Dallas, Acosta, 2 (Barrios), 84th; 3, Atlanta, Martinez, 2 (penalty kick), 90th.

Goalies_Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Dallas, Hedges, 59th; Barrios, 63rd; Gonzalez, 74th; Hayes, 90th; Acosta, 90th. Atlanta, Gonzalez Pirez, 40th; Larentowicz, 61st.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Jason White; Jose Da Silva; Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_43,351.

Lineups

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Bressan (John Nelson, 61st), Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios, Edwin Cerrillo, Carlos Gruezo, Ryan Hollingshead, Paxton Pomykal (Jacori Hayes, 86th); Jesus Ferreira (Bryan Acosta, 72nd).

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst, Miles Robinson; Julian Gressel (Dion Pereira, 80th), Brek Shea; Ezequiel Barco, Josef Martinez, Darlington Nagbe, Hector Villalba (Gonzalo Martinez, 65th).

