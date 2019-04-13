Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
FC Dallas hand Timbers 5th straight loss, 2-1

April 13, 2019 10:18 pm
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesus Ferreira and Reto Ziegler scored and FC Dallas handed the Portland Timbers their fifth straight loss, 2-1 on Saturday night.

The Timbers’ Diego Chara deflected Michael Barrios’ back pass toward goal, and Ferreira took advantage, slotting the loose ball under goalkeeper Jeff Attinella in the ninth minute.

Ziegler converted from the spot to give FC Dallas (4-2-1) a 2-0 lead in the 60th minute. Jorge Moreira was called for the foul, tripping Pablo Aranguiz near the goal line.

Cristhian Paredes scored on a header in the 67th minute to pull the Timbers (0-5-1) within a goal.

FC Dallas has won three of its last four.

