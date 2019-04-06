Listen Live Sports

FC Dallas-Union, Sums

April 6, 2019 9:54 pm
 
Dallas 1 0—1
Philadelphia 0 2—2

First half_1, Dallas, Ziegler, 2, 10th minute.

Second half_2, Philadelphia, Burke, 1, 85th; 3, Philadelphia, Bedoya, 1 (Ilsinho), 90th.

Goalies_Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Kyle Zobeck; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Carlos Miguel.

Yellow Cards_Philadelphia, Fabian, 10th. Dallas, Ziegler, 85th.

Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson; Nick Uranga; Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Dave Gantar.

A_15,844.

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis (Jamiro Monteiro, 78th), Auston Trusty, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson, Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault (Cory Burke, 56th); David Accam (Ilsinho, 68th), Marco Fabian.

Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios (John Nelson, 74th), Edwin Cerrillo, Jacori Hayes, Ryan Hollingshead, Paxton Pomykal, Thomas Roberts (Zdenek Ondrasek, 62nd); Jesus Ferreira (Brandon Servania, 88th).

