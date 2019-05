Fed Cup Results

By The Associated Press

WORLD GROUP Semifinals

Winners to final, Nov. 9-10

France 3, Romania 2 At Kindarena Rouen, France Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles

Simona Halep, Romania, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-3, 6-1.

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-3, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Simona Halep, Romania, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-4.

Pauline Parmentier, France, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Doubles

Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Simona Halep and Monica Niculescu, Romania, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Australia 3, Belarus 2 At Pat Rafter Arena Brisbane, Australia Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, 6-2, 6-2.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

Ashleigh Barty and Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

WORLD GROUP PLAYOFFS

Winners to 2020 WG; losers to 2020 WGII

Czech Republic 4, Canada 0 At National Tennis Centre Prostejov, Czech Republic Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 6-3, 6-0.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, 6-4, 6-1.

Reverse Singles

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 6-3, 6-4.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez, abandoned.

Doubles

Barbora Krejcikova and Lucie Safarova, Czech Republic, def. Gabriela Dabrowski and Sharon Fichman, Canada, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Switzerland 1, United States 1 At Freeman Coliseum San Antonio Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Madison Keys, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-3.<

Germany 3, Latvia 1 At Arena Riga Riga, Latvia Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 7-5, 6-4.

Julia Georges, Germany, def. Diana Marcinkevica, Latvia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Reverse Singles

Mona Barthel, Germany, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-4, 6-3.

Diana Marcinkevica, Latvia, vs. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, abandoned.

Doubles

Jelena Ostapenko and Daniela Vismane, Latvia, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-1, 6-3.

Spain 3, Belgium 2 At Lange Munte Kortrijk Kortrijk, Belgium Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, def. Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2.

Reverse Singles

Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.

Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, def. Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

Garbine Muguruza and Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, def. Ysaline Bonaventure and Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2.

WORLD GROUP II PLAYOFFS

Winners to 2020 WGI; losers to Zonal Group I

Russia 4, Italy 0 At CSKA Indoor Track and Field Complex Moscow Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Reverse Singles

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, vs. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, abandoned.

Doubles

Vlada Koval and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Japan 4, Netherlands 0 At ITC Utsubo Tennis Center Osaka, Japan Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles

Misaki Doi, Japan, def. Richel Hogenkamp, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-2.

Reverse Singles

Misaki Doi, Japan, def. Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-2.

Nao Hibino, Japan, vs. Richel Hogenkamp, Netherlands, abandoned.

Doubles

Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi, Japan, def. Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

Britain 3, Kazakhstan 1 At Copper Box Arena London Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Johanna Konta, Britain, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Yulia Putinseva, Kazakhstan, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Reverse Singles

Johanna Konta, Britain, def. Yulia Putinseva, Kazakhstan, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles

Hariet Dart and Heather Watson, Britain, vs. Anna Danilina and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, abandoned

Slovakia 3, Brazil 1 At AXA Arena NTC Bratislava, Slovakia Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles

Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, def. Carolina Alves, Brazil, 6-1, 6-1.

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-3, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 7-6 (3), 6-0.

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, vs. Carolina Alves, Brazil, abandoned.

Doubles

Carolina Alves and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Viktoria Kuzmova and Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-3.

ZONAL GROUP II Americas

Winners to 2020 Group I

Event A At Tennis Club Las Terrazas Miraflores Lima, Peru Surface: Clay-Outdoor Pool A Wednesday

Peru 3, Panama 0

Thursday

Bolivia 3, Panama 0

Friday

Peru 2, Bolivia 1

Final standings: Peru 2-0, Bolivia 1-1, Panama 0-2

Pool B Wednesday

Bahamas 3, Barbados 0

Thursday

Trinidad & Tobago 3, Barbados 0

Friday

Bahamas 2, Trinidad & Tobago 1

Final standings: Bahamas 2-0, Trinidad & Tobago 1-1, Barbados 0-2

Playoffs Saturday Promotion

Peru 2, Bahamas 0

3rd-4th

Bolivia 2, Trinidad & Tobago 0

5th-6th

Panama 3, Barbados 0

Event B At Centro Nacional de Tenis Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Surface: Hard-Outdoor Tuesday

Guatemala 3, Dominican Republic 0

Venezuela 3, Uruguay 0

Wednesday

Uruguay 2, Dominican Republic 1

Guatemala 3, Cuba 0

Thursday

Uruguay 2, Cuba 1

Venezuela 3, Dominican Republic 0

Friday

Guatemala 3, Uruguay 0

Venezuela 3, Cuba 0

Final standings: Venezuela 3-0, Guatemala 3-0, Uruguay 2-2, Dominican Republic 0-3, Cuba 0-3

Saturday

Venezuela 2, Guatemala 1

Dominican Republic 2, Cuba 0

Final standings: Venezuela 4-0, Guatemala 3-1, Uruguay 2-2, Dominican Republic 1-3, Cuba 0-4

ZONAL GROUP III Europe/Africa

Winners to 2020 Group II

Event A At Tali Tennis Center Helsinki, Finland Surface: Hard-Indoor Pool A Monday

Finland 3, Iceland 0

Tuesday

Finland 3, Malta 0

Lithuania 3, Iceland 0

Wednesday

Lithuania 3, Malta 0

Thursday

Malta 2, Iceland 1

Friday

Finland 2, Lithuania 1

Final standings: Finland 3-0, Lithuania 2-1, Malta 1-2, Iceland 0-3

Pool B Monday

Cyprus 2, Kosovo 1

North Macedonia 3, Congo 0

Tuesday

Cyprus 3, Algeria 0

Kosovo 2, North Macedonia 1

Wednesday

Kosovo 2, Algeria 1

Cyprus 3, Congo 0

Thursday

North Macedonia 3, Algeria 0

Kosovo 2, Congo 1

Friday

Algeria 3, Congo 0

Cyprus 2, North Macedonia 0

Final standings: Cyprus 4-0, Kosovo 3-1, North Macedonia 2-2, Algeria 1-2, Congo 0-4

Playoffs Saturday Promotion

Finland 2, Cyprus 0

3rd-4th

Lithuania 2, Kosovo 0

5th-6th

North Macedonia 2, Malta 0

7th-8th

Algeria 2, Iceland 0

Event B At Ulcinj Bellevue Ulcinj, Montenegro Surface: Clay-Outdoor Pool A Wednesday

Montenegro 3, Armenia 0

Thursday

Norway 3, Armenia 0

Friday

Norway 3, Montenegro 0

Final standings: Norway 2-0, Montenegro 1-1, Armenia 0-2

Pool B Wednesday

Egypt 2, Ireland 1

Morocco 3, Kenya 0

Thursday

Egypt 3, Kenya 0

Ireland 2, Morocco 1

Friday

Egypt 2, Morocco 1

Ireland 3, Kenya 0

Final standings: Egypt 3-0, Ireland 2-1, Morocco 1-2, Kenya 0-2

Playoffs Saturday Promotion

Egypt 2, Norway 1

3rd-4th

Ireland 2, Montenegro 1

5th-6th

Morocco 3, Armenia 0

