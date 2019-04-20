Listen Live Sports

Ferreira, Gonzalez help FC Dallas beat Atlanta United 2-1

April 20, 2019 6:45 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored for the third time in four games and Jesse Gonzalez had seven saves in FC Dallas’ 2-0 victory over Atlanta United 2-0 on Saturday.

Ferreira, an 18-year-old homegrown, opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Michael Barrios shook a defender at midfield and raced down the right side before bending a low entry around two defenders to Ferreira, who rolled the finish past goalkeeper Brad Guzan from near the spot.

Barrios ran onto a long pass from Edwin Cerrillo and then played a cross to a charging Bryan Acosta who first-timed a left-footer into the net to make it 2-0 in the 84th.

Atlanta’s Josef Martinez converted from the spot in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Gonzalez, a 23-year-old homegrown, had diving stops in the 68th and 82nd minutes for FC Dallas (5-2-1).

Atlanta United (1-3-2), which had its 12-game home unbeaten streak — dating to a 3-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls on May 20, 2018 — snapped, had 71.2% possession and outshot FC Dallas 22-8.

