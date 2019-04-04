FIFA World Rankings List for April

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA rankings for April (last month’s rankings in parentheses):

1. Belgium (1)

2. France (2)

3. Brazil (3)

4. England (5)

5. Croatia (4)

6. Uruguay (7)

7. Portugal (6)

8. Switzerland (8)

9. Spain (9)

10. Denmark (10)

11. Argentina (11)

12. Colombia (12)

13. Germany (16)

14. Sweden (14)

15. Chile (13)

16. Netherlands (14)

17. Italy (18)

18. Mexico (17)

19. Wales (19)

20. Poland (20)

