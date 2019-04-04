Listen Live Sports

FIFA World Rankings List for April

April 4, 2019
 
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA rankings for April (last month’s rankings in parentheses):

1. Belgium (1)

2. France (2)

3. Brazil (3)

4. England (5)

5. Croatia (4)

6. Uruguay (7)

7. Portugal (6)

8. Switzerland (8)

9. Spain (9)

10. Denmark (10)

11. Argentina (11)

12. Colombia (12)

13. Germany (16)

14. Sweden (14)

15. Chile (13)

16. Netherlands (14)

17. Italy (18)

18. Mexico (17)

19. Wales (19)

20. Poland (20)

