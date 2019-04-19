Fight Schedule

April 20

At Madison Square Garden, New York (PPV), Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan, 12, for Crawford’s WBO welterweight title; Shakur Stevenson vs. Christopher Diaz, 10, featherweights; Teofimo Lopez vs. Edis Tatli, 10, lightweights; Felix Verdejo vs. Bryan Vasquez, 10, lightweights.

At Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif. (FOX), Danny Garcia vs. Adrian Granados, 12, for the vacant WBC Silver welterweight title; Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Alexander Dimitrenko, 10, heavyweights; Brandon Figueroa vs. Yonfrez Parejo, 12, for the vacant WBA interim junior featherweight title; Jeison Rosario vs. Jorge Cota, 10, middleweights; Alfredo Angulo vs. Juan Ubaldo Cabrera, 10, super middleweights.

April 24

At Chonburi, Thailand, Wanheng Menayothin vs. Tatsuya Fukuhara, 12, for Menayothin’s WBC minimumweight title.

April 25

At Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, Calif., Yves Ulysse Jr. vs. Steve Claggett, 10, for the vacant WBA Gold Super lightweight title; Oscar Negrete vs. Joshua Franco, 10, for the NABF bantamweight title; Alexis Rocha vs. Shoki Sakai, 10, for Rocha’s WBC Continental Americas welterweight title.

April 26

At The Forum, Inglewood, Calif., Daniel Roman vs. TJ Doheny, 12, for Roman’s WBA super bantamweight title and Doheny’s IBF/WBA Super World super bantamweight titles; Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Juan Francisco Estrada, 12, for Sor Rungvisai’s WBC junior bantamweight title; Jessie Vargas vs. Humberto Soto, 10, junior middleweights; Scott Quigg vs. Jayson Velez, 10, for vacant IBF International super featherweight title; Shakhram Giyasov vs. Emmanuel Taylor, 10, junior welterweights.

At Tuscany Hall, Florence, Italy, Fabio Turchi vs. Jean Jacques Olivier, 12, for Turchi’s WBC International Silver cruiserweight title; Orlando Fiordigiglio vs. Stephen Danyo, 12, for the vacant IBF super welterweight title; Allesandro Riguccini vs. Ivan Alvarez, 12, for the vacant IBF International super welterweight title.

April 27

At Cajun Dome, Lafayette, La., Kiryl Relikh vs. Regis Prograis, 12, for Relikh’s WBA World junior welterweight title (World Boxing Super Series semifinals); Zolani Tete vs. Nonito Donaire, 12, for Tete’s WBO and Donaire’s WBA Super World bantamweight title (World Boxing Super Series semifinals); Nikolai Potapov vs. Stephon Young, 10, bantamweights.

At the Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas (SHO), Robert Easter Jr. vs. Rances Barthelemy, 12, for the vacant WBA-IBO lightweight titles; Viktor Postol vs. Mohamed Mimoune, 12, junior welterweights; Efe Ajagba vs. Michael Wallisch, 10, heavyweights; Terrel Williams vs. Justin DeLoach, 10, welterweights.

May 4

Stockton, Calif. (ESPN), Artur Beterbiev vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic, 12, for Beterbiev’s IBF light heavyweight title; Jerwin Ancajas vs. Ryuichi Funai, 12, for Ancajas’ IBF junior bantamweight title.

At T-Mobile, Arena, Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs, 12, for Alvarez’s WBA Super and Jacobs’ WBC/IBF middleweight titles; David Lemieux vs. John Ryder, 12, for the interim WBA World super middleweight title; Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Mauricio Herrera, 10, welterweights; Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Michael Perez, 10, for Cano’s WBC International Silver super lightweight title; Lamont Roach vs. Jonathan Oquendo, 10, for Roach’s WBO International and Oquendo’s WBO NABO super featherweight titles. Sadam Ali vs. Anthony Young, 10, for the vacant WBC USNBC Silver welterweight title.

May 11

At EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Va. (FOX), Jarrett Hurd vs. Julian Williams, 12, for Hurd’s IBF/IBO/WBA junior middleweight titles; Mario Barrios vs. Juan Jose Velasco, 10, junior welterweights; Matt Korobov vs. Immanuwel Aleem, 10, middleweights; Alexandru Marin vs. Luis Concepcion, 12, super flyweights; Stephen Fulton vs. Paulus Ambunda, 12, super banatamweights; Demond Nicholson vs. Ernest Amuzu, 10, middleweights.

At the Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz. (ESPN), Miguel Berchelt vs. Francisco Vargas, 12, for Berchelt’s WBC super featherweight title; Emanuel Navarrete vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12, for Navarrete’s WBO super bantamweight title.

May 13

At Tokyo, Moruti Mthalane vs. Masayuki Kuroda, 12, for Mthalane’s IBF flyweight title.

May 17

At Belfast, Northern Ireland, Ryan Burnett vs. Jelbirt Gomera, 12, for the vacant WBC International super bantamweight title.

At the Montreal Casino, Jonathan Rice vs. Arslanbek Makhmudo, 10, for the vacant WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title; Mathieu Germain vs. Jose Eduardo Lopez Rodriguez, 10, for the vacant IBF North American super lightweight title,

May 18

Aarhus, Denmark, Mateo Damian Veron vs. Lolenga Mock, 12, for the vacant IBA World super middleweight title.

At Stevenage, England, Billy Joe Saunders vs. Shefat Isufi, 12, for the vacant interim WBO super middleweight title.

At Glasgow, Scotland, Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Naoya Inoue, 12, for Rodriguez’s IBF and Inoue WBA World bantamweight titles (World Boxing Super Series semifinals).

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (SHO), Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale, 12, for Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title; Gary Russell Jr. vs. Kiko Martinez, 12, for Russell’s WBC featherweight title; Juan Heraldez vs. Argenis Mendez, 10, super lightweights.

May 19

At Kobe, Japan, Felix Alvarado vs. Reiya Konishi, 12, for Alvarado’s IBF light flyweight title; Kenichi Horikawa vs. Masashi Tada, 12, for Horikawa’s Japanese light flyweight title.

May 25

At Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Fla. (ESPN), Masayuki Ito vs. Jamel Herring, 12, super featherweight titles; Adam Lopez vs. Jean Carlos Rivera, 10, featherweights; Jeyvier Contron vs. Koki Eto, 10, junior bantamweights; Adam Lopez vs. Jean Carlos Rivera, 10, featherweights.

At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md., Oleksandr Usyk vs. Carlos Takam, 12, heavyweights.

At Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi, Miss. (FS1), Austin Trout vs. Terrell Gausha, 10, super welterweights; Chordale Booker vs. Wale Omotoso, 10, super welterweights.

June 1

At Madison Square Garden, New York, Anthony Joshua vs. Jarrell Miller, 12, for Joshua’s IBF/WBA/WBO/IBO heavyweight titles; Khalid Yafai vs. Norbelto Jimenez, 12, for Yafai’s WBA World super flyweight title.

June 8

At Madison Square Garden, New York, Gennady Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls, 12 rounds, super middleweights.

June 15

At Riga, Latvia, Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki, 12, for Briedis’ WBC Diamond and Glowacki’s WBO cruiserweight title (World Boxing Super Series semifinals); Yunier Dorticos vs. Andrew Tabiti, 12, cruiserweights (World Boxing Super Series semifinals).

At Leeds, England, Josh Warrington vs. Kid Galahad, 12, for Warrington’s IBF featherweight title.

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz, 12, heavyweights.

