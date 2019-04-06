Fire-Toronto FC, Sums

Chicago 1 1—2 Toronto 1 1—2

First half_1, Toronto, Altidore, 3 (Pozuelo), 31st minute; 2, Chicago, Sapong, 3 (Gutjahr), 45th.

Second half_3, Chicago, Nikolic, 1 (Katai), 62nd; 4, Toronto, Osorio, 1 (Altidore), 76th.

Goalies_Chicago, David Ousted, Stefan Cleveland; Toronto, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg.

Yellow Cards_Chicago, Katai, 37th; Nikolic, 52nd; Mihailovic, 56th; Schweinsteiger, 81st. Toronto, Laryea, 37th; Pozuelo, 57th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson; Jeremy Kieso; Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

A_26,256.

Lineups

Chicago_David Ousted; Johan Kappelhof, Marcelo; Mo Adams, Jeremiah Gutjahr, Aleksandar Katai (Amando Moreno, 90th), Dax McCarty (Brandt Bronico, 80th), Djordje Mihailovic, Bastian Schweinsteiger; Nemanja Nikolic (Nico Gaitan, 68th), C.J. Sapong.

Toronto_Alex Bono; Chris Mavinga, Drew Moor, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon, Marky Delgado (Jay Chapman, 79th), Richie Laryea (Ayo Akinola, 68th), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jozy Altidore.

