Firm to help schools investigate in wake of rape charges

April 16, 2019 9:31 am
 
DAMASCUS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland school system will hire an outside firm to investigate its procedures and reporting practices following the filing of rape charges that involve high school football players.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Jack Smith announced the move in a letter to parents.

Four teens are being prosecuted as juveniles on charges of rape and attempted rape. Authorities said a young man was sexually assaulted by his teammates with a broomstick at Damascus High School last fall.

The case raises questions about the culture of sports teams at the school and the procedures used to report sexual assaults.

The Post has reported that the school waited hours to tell police about credible accusations of a locker room assault.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

