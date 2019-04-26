Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Firmino an injury worry for Liverpool ahead of Barcelona

April 26, 2019 6:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has an injury worry over Roberto Firmino ahead of its Champions League semifinal match against Barcelona.

The Brazil striker sustained a groin injury in training on Thursday and was ruled out of the Premier League game against Huddersfield on Friday.

“The official diagnosis is that he has a small tear in a very small muscle,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp after his team returned to the top of the league with a 5-0 win. “Apart from the word ‘tear,’ everything is positive.

“It is Bobby so he might be ready for Wednesday but we don’t know at the moment. But because it is Bobby, it is rather likely than not. But we will see. Of all the bad news you could get, it is pretty much the best (outcome) but it was still bad enough that he could not play tonight.”

Advertisement

The first leg of the semifinal is at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.