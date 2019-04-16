Flames-Avalanche Sum

Calgary 0 1 1—2 Colorado 3 2 1—6

First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 2 (Compher, Barrie), 8:26 (pp). 2, Colorado, MacKinnon 3 (Rantanen, Landeskog), 13:34 (pp). 3, Colorado, Makar 1 (Kerfoot, MacKinnon), 16:02.

Second Period_4, Colorado, Nieto 2 (Cole, Johnson), 7:51 (sh). 5, Calgary, Bennett 1 (Backlund, Andersson), 8:34 (pp). 6, Colorado, Rantanen 1 (Wilson), 12:58.

Third Period_7, Colorado, Johnson 1 (Nieto, Cole), 0:54. 8, Calgary, Brodie 1 (Hanifin, Monahan), 1:09.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-12-9_29. Colorado 21-19-16_56.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 6; Colorado 2 of 8.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 1-2 (56 shots-50 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 2-1 (29-27).

A_18,098 (18,007). T_2:39.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Bryan Pancich.

