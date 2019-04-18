Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flames-Avalanche Sums

April 18, 2019 2:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Calgary 0 1 1 0—2
Colorado 0 0 2 1—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Kerfoot, COL, (roughing), 7:21; Lindholm, CGY, (roughing), 7:21; Brodie, CGY, (slashing), 17:27; Colorado bench, served by Jost (too many men on the ice), 18:59.

Second Period_1, Calgary, Lindholm 1 (Giordano), 3:25 (pp). Penalties_Johnson, COL, (high sticking), 3:19; Lindholm, CGY, (interference), 6:08.

Third Period_2, Calgary, Ryan 1 (Tkachuk, Valimaki), 6:58. 3, Colorado, Compher 2 (Calvert, Nieto), 8:10. 4, Colorado, Rantanen 2 (Barrie, MacKinnon), 17:10 (pp). Penalties_Backlund, CGY, (tripping), 16:39; Hanifin, CGY, (delay of game), 17:23.

Overtime_5, Colorado, Rantanen 3 (Landeskog, Soderberg), 10:23. Penalties_Cole, COL, (delay of game), 8:01.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Calgary 13-12-7-5_37. Colorado 15-17-14-6_52.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 3; Colorado 1 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 1-3 (52 shots-49 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 3-1 (37-35).

A_18,102 (18,007). T_3:6.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.