Flames-Avalanche Sums

Calgary 0 1 1—2 Colorado 3 2 1—6

First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 2 (Compher, Barrie), 8:26 (pp). 2, Colorado, MacKinnon 3 (Rantanen, Landeskog), 13:34 (pp). 3, Colorado, Makar 1 (Kerfoot, MacKinnon), 16:02. Penalties_Cole, COL, (cross checking), 3:52; Fantenberg, CGY, (hooking), 7:11; Calgary bench, served by Tkachuk (too many men on the ice), 7:11; Hathaway, CGY, (holding), 13:03.

Second Period_4, Colorado, Nieto 2 (Cole, Johnson), 7:51 (sh). 5, Calgary, Bennett 1 (Backlund, Andersson), 8:34 (pp). 6, Colorado, Rantanen 1 (Wilson), 12:58. Penalties_Andrighetto, COL, (roughing), 6:54; Tkachuk, CGY, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 16:16; Cole, COL, (roughing), 18:40; Backlund, CGY, major (high sticking), 18:55; Landeskog, COL, (tripping), 19:53.

Third Period_7, Colorado, Johnson 1 (Nieto, Cole), 0:54. 8, Calgary, Brodie 1 (Hanifin, Monahan), 1:09. Penalties_Fantenberg, CGY, (hooking), 4:14; Wilson, COL, (tripping), 5:34; Calvert, COL, (roughing), 7:12; Bennett, CGY, (roughing), 7:12; Bennett, CGY, Misconduct (misconduct), 7:12; Tkachuk, CGY, served by Mangiapane, (roughing), 11:06; Tkachuk, CGY, (roughing), 11:06; Landeskog, COL, (roughing), 11:06; Tkachuk, CGY, Misconduct (misconduct), 11:06; Zadorov, COL, served by Andrighetto, (roughing), 15:16; Zadorov, COL, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:16; Hathaway, CGY, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:16.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-12-9_29. Colorado 21-19-16_56.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 6; Colorado 2 of 8.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 1-2 (56 shots-50 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 2-1 (29-27).

A_18,098 (18,007). T_2:39.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Bryan Pancich.

