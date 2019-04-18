Flames-Avalanche Sums

Calgary 0 1 1 0—2 Colorado 0 0 2 1—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Kerfoot, COL, (roughing), 7:21; Lindholm, CGY, (roughing), 7:21; Brodie, CGY, (slashing), 17:27; Colorado bench, served by Jost (too many men on the ice), 18:59.

Second Period_1, Calgary, Lindholm 1 (Giordano), 3:25 (pp). Penalties_Johnson, COL, (high sticking), 3:19; Lindholm, CGY, (interference), 6:08.

Third Period_2, Calgary, Ryan 1 (Tkachuk, Valimaki), 6:58. 3, Colorado, Compher 2 (Nieto, Calvert), 8:10. 4, Colorado, Rantanen 2 (Barrie, MacKinnon), 17:10 (pp). Penalties_Backlund, CGY, (tripping), 16:39; Hanifin, CGY, (delay of game), 17:23.

Overtime_5, Colorado, Rantanen 3 (Soderberg, Landeskog), 10:23. Penalties_Colorado bench, served by Cole (delay of game), 8:01.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 13-12-7-5_37. Colorado 15-17-14-6_52.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 3; Colorado 1 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 1-3 (52 shots-49 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 3-1 (37-35).

A_18,102 (18,007). T_3:6.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.

