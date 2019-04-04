Flyers-Blues Sum

Philadelphia 3 0 0—3 St. Louis 5 1 1—7

First Period_1, St. Louis, Barbashev 14 (Steen, Pietrangelo), 2:49. 2, St. Louis, O’Reilly 28 (Schenn, Perron), 3:28 (pp). 3, St. Louis, Steen 9 (Pietrangelo, Sundqvist), 5:33 (sh). 4, Philadelphia, Lindblom 16 (Hartman, Laughton), 6:45. 5, St. Louis, Maroon 10 (Bozak, Thomas), 6:58. 6, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 27, 7:24. 7, St. Louis, Perron 23 (Tarasenko, Pietrangelo), 9:41 (pp). 8, Philadelphia, Giroux 22 (van Riemsdyk, Couturier), 19:17.

Second Period_9, St. Louis, Schenn 16 (Tarasenko, Dunn), 13:06.

Third Period_10, St. Louis, Steen 10 (Barbashev, Fabbri), 10:34.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 12-6-11_29. St. Louis 16-8-11_35.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 4; St. Louis 2 of 4.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 16-12-1 (30 shots-27 saves), Elliott 11-11-1 (5-1). St. Louis, Binnington 23-5-1 (29-26).

A_18,203 (19,150). T_2:33.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jonny Murray.

