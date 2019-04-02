Flyers-Stars Sum

Philadelphia 0 2 0—2 Dallas 2 2 2—6

First Period_1, Dallas, Dickinson 6 (Radulov, Seguin), 1:34. 2, Dallas, Lindell 11 (Radulov, Zuccarello), 4:14 (pp).

Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Lindblom 15 (Konecny, Patrick), 1:13. 4, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 9 (Giroux, Voracek), 11:33 (pp). 5, Dallas, Radulov 28 (Seguin, Klingberg), 16:39 (pp). 6, Dallas, Pitlick 7 (Hintz, Lindell), 18:40.

Third Period_7, Dallas, Comeau 7 (Faksa, Klingberg), 9:33. 8, Dallas, Radulov 29 (Dickinson), 9:43.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 9-15-10_34. Dallas 5-8-17_30.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 4; Dallas 2 of 6.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Talbot 11-17-3 (30 shots-24 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 16-16-5 (34-32).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:37.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Matt MacPherson.

