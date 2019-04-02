Flyers-Stars Sums

Philadelphia 0 2 0—2 Dallas 2 2 2—6

First Period_1, Dallas, Dickinson 6 (Seguin, Radulov), 1:34. 2, Dallas, Lindell 11 (Radulov, Zuccarello), 4:14 (pp). Penalties_Morin, PHI, (hooking), 2:50; Sanheim, PHI, (holding), 13:12.

Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Lindblom 15 (Konecny, Patrick), 1:13. 4, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 9 (Giroux, Voracek), 11:33 (pp). 5, Dallas, Radulov 28 (Seguin, Klingberg), 16:39 (pp). 6, Dallas, Pitlick 7 (Hintz, Lindell), 18:40. Penalties_Faksa, DAL, (hooking), 11:11; Patrick, PHI, (interference), 15:02; Polak, DAL, (elbowing), 16:56; Gostisbehere, PHI, (hooking), 17:57.

Third Period_7, Dallas, Comeau 7 (Klingberg, Faksa), 9:33. 8, Dallas, Radulov 29 (Dickinson), 9:43. Penalties_Philadelphia bench, served by Konecny (unsportsmanlike conduct), 1:16; Hartman, PHI, (roughing), 4:15; Janmark, DAL, (tripping), 10:38; Radulov, DAL, (cross checking), 14:01.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 9-15-10_34. Dallas 5-8-17_30.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 4; Dallas 2 of 6.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Talbot 11-17-3 (30 shots-24 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 16-16-5 (34-32).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:37.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Matt MacPherson.

