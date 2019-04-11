Listen Live Sports

Former France midfielder Florent Malouda fired on Twitter

April 11, 2019 8:17 am
 
ZURICH (AP) — Former France midfielder Florent Malouda has learned via Twitter that he was fired by Swiss soccer club FC Zurich.

Malouda wrote “really I didn’t know that..??” after Zurich’s announcement was posted.

The 38-year-old Frenchman, who helped Chelsea win the Champions League title in 2012 and played in the 2006 World Cup final loss to Italy, had coached Zurich’s forwards since February.

It’s not Malouda’s first setback in Switzerland. Last year, he lost a Court of Arbitration for Sport appeal against French Guiana forfeiting a 2017 Gold Cup game because he played while ineligible.

The French Guiana soccer federation had hoped Malouda, who was born in the South American territory, could switch allegiance from France because it is not a FIFA member.

