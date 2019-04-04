Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former France player apologizes for racist remark on TV

April 4, 2019 9:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — The beIN Sports television network and commentator Daniel Bravo have apologized after Bravo described Strasbourg striker Nuno Da Costa’s statistics as “not bad for a black.”

Bravo, a former Paris Saint-Germain defensive midfielder who also played for France’s national team, made his remark during Strasbourg’s 4-0 win over Reims in the French league on Wednesday. Da Costa scored two of the goals.

The network says Bravo’s remarks “are counter to the values advocated by the channel and its editorial team.”

Da Costa later posted a picture on Twitter of himself and Bravo clasping hands.

Advertisement

Da Costa wrote: “No worries, a tongue slip happens, he works too much. beIN SPORTS, stop mid-week games please.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.