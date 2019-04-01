Former gymnastics coach in Brazil banned by court

SAO PAULO (AP) — A former gymnastics coach with Brazil’s national men’s team has been banned by a court after being accused of sexual abuse.

Fernando de Carvalho Lopes, who was also fined in $400,000 on Sunday, was first accused by a 12-year-old gymnast in 2016. That case is still under investigation.

A report of TV Globo in April 2018 said 40 athletes had accused Lopes of sexual abuse or harassment.

Lopes, who worked mostly with youth teams, was removed from his position with Brazil’s national team one month before the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

At the time, Lopes was coaching Diego Hypolito, who won a silver medal in the floor exercise in Rio. Hypolito has said he was not abused by Lopes.

Lopes also coached at a club outside Sao Paulo called Mesc. Many of the accusations came from athletes training with the club.

Prosecutors recently said the cases involving the coach took place between 1999 and 2016.

Lopes, who can appeal the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, was not present at the trial in the northeastern city of Aracaju. He has denied any wrongdoing.

