Former Kansas guard Charlie Moore transfers to DePaul

April 23, 2019 4:40 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Kansas guard Charlie Moore is returning home to Chicago to play for DePaul.

Coach Dave Leitao announced the move Tuesday, making DePaul Moore’s third school. He began his career at California and played one season at Kansas.

Moore averaged 2.9 points in 35 games as a sophomore after sitting out the Jayhawks’ 2017-18 Final Four season. He scored 12.2 points per game as a freshman at California in 2016-17.

Moore announced last month he was transferring, with Kansas coach Bill Self saying then he wanted to be closer to family. Moore starred at Morgan Park High School on Chicago’s South Side and was the 2015-16 Illinois Mr. Basketball.

DePaul went 19-17 and reached the College Basketball Invitational championship game.

