Formula One Schedule and standings

April 10, 2019 10:17 am
 
March 17 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne (Valtteri Bottas)

March 31 — Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (Lewis Hamilton)

April 14 — Chinese Grand Prix, Beijing

April 28 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

May 12 — Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

May 26 — Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo

June 9 — Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

June 23 — French Grand Prix, Le Castellet

June 30 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

July 14 — British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England

July 28 — German Grand Prix, Hockenheim

Aug. 4 — Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

Sept. 1 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

Sept. 8 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza

Sept. 22 — Singapore Grand Prix

Sept. 29 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi

Oct. 13 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

Oct. 27 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

Nov. 3 — United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas

Nov. 17 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo

Dec. 1 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, UAE

Points Leaders
Through March 31

1. Valtteri Bottas, 44

2. Lewis Hamilton, 43

3. Max Verstappen, 27

4. Charles Leclerc, 26

5. Sebastian Vettel, 22

6. Kimi Raikkonen, 10

7. Lando Norris, 8

8. Kevin Magnussen, 8

9. Nico Hulkenberg, 6

10. Pierre Gasly, 4

11. Lance Stroll, 2

12. Alexander Albon, 2

13. Daniil Kvyat, 1

14. Sergio Perez, 1

