The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Frappart is 1st woman to referee match in French top flight

April 28, 2019 11:10 am
 
AMIENS, France (AP) — Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a match in the French first division when she took charge of the Amiens vs. Strasbourg game on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Frappart had already refereed at second-tier level in France and she will also referee at the women’s World Cup later this year.

The game finished 0-0.

Frappart showed yellow cards to two Strasbourg players in the first half and cautioned one player from each side late in the second half.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

