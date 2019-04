Friday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press

EAST

CCSU at Binghamton, ccd.

Cincinnati 5, UConn 4

Dayton 9, St. Bonaventure 0

Elon 9, Towson 1

Hofstra 7, Northeastern 1

Rhode Island 2, Richmond 1

Saint Louis at UMass, ppd.

VCU 11, La Salle 2

Wagner at Sacred Heart, ppd.

SOUTH

Alabama 9, South Carolina 0

Alabama St. at MVSU, ppd.

Auburn 6, Arkansas 3

Charleston Southern at Longwood, ppd.

Coppin St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.

Erskine 8, Barton 5

FAU 8, Charlotte 4

Florida Gulf Coast 5, Lipscomb 3

George Washington at George Mason, ppd.

N. Kentucky 6, Wright St. 3

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., ppd.

Presbyterian 4, UNC Asheville 2

Southern 6, Memphis 1

The Citadel 8, Mercer 5

Winthrop 8, High Point 2

MIDWEST

Milwaukee at Oakland, ppd.

North Dakota St. 17, Purdue Fort Wayne 8

Omaha 12, South Dakota St. 10

Xavier 7, Georgetown 4

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 4, McNeese St. 2

Texas Tech 5, Kansas 4

