Friday’s College Baseball Scores

April 12, 2019 6:46 pm
 
EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 14, Mount St. Mary’s 8

Nebraska 3, Penn St. 2

Rutgers 4, Michigan St. 2

Sacred Heart 4, CCSU 1

UMass 8, George Washington 6

SOUTH

Appalachain St. 3, Louisiana-Monroe 2

Belmont Abbey 9-8, Chowan 2-1

Delaware St. 10, Coppin St. 0

Miami at Virginia, ppd.

NC Central at NC A&T, ccd.

Norfolk St. 20, Md.-Eastern Shore 7

North Alabama 9, Jacksonville 7

Tennessee Tech 3, Cent. Arkansas 2

VCU 3, Fordham 0

MIDWEST

Illinois at Minnesota, ppd.

Wright St. 6, Oakland 2

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 21, Houston Baptist 6

Grambling St. 7, Prairie View 4

Southern 10, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 4

FAR WEST

Utah 5, Southern Cal 4

