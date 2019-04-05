Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Promoted Yerik Perez to director of Dominican Republic operations.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Kyle Crick on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 4. Recalled OF Jason Martin from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated INF Jedd Gyorko from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF-OF Drew Robinson to Memphis (PCL).

United Shore Professional Baseball League

BIRMINGHAM BLOOMFIELD BEAVERS — Named Mariano Duncan manager.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed C Tyler Zeller for the remainder of the season. Waived G Dusty Hannahs.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Minnesota CB Holton Hill the first four games of the season for violating league policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with WR Seth Roberts on a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed G Kitt O’Brien and C Parker Collins.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Morgan Burnett, QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB C.J. Anderson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed OT J’Marcus Webb.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Derron Smith and CB Duke Thomas.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed S Jordan Richards and DE Alex Barrett.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Andy Welinski to San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed G Erik Kallgren to a two-year entry-level contract. Assigned G Adin Hill to Tucson (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Lukas Craggs and D Brandon Fortunato to two-year entry-level contracts.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Chris Thorburn from San Antonio (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled G Michael Hutchinson from Toronto (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Bobby Nardella to a two-year entry-level contract. Recalled F Nathan Walker from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Eric Sweetman to a professional tryout.

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed G Joel Hofer to an amateur tryout agreement. Assigned D Dylan Bredo and G Evan Fitzpatrick to Tulsa (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — suspended Greenville’s Chad Duchesne two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in an April 3 game at Norfolk.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Received $150,000 in General Allocation Money from Montreal for a 2019 international roster spot.

National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed D Emmanuele Sembroni.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA STATE — Named Rob Lanier men’s basketball coach.

KANSAS — Graduate men’s basketball F K.J. Lawson announced he plans to transfer.

VANDERBILT — Named Jerry Stackhouse men’s basketball coach.

