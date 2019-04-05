Friday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Promoted Yerik Perez to director of Dominican Republic operations.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Kyle Crick on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 4. Recalled OF Jason Martin from Indianapolis (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated INF Jedd Gyorko from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF-OF Drew Robinson to Memphis (PCL).
|United Shore Professional Baseball League
BIRMINGHAM BLOOMFIELD BEAVERS — Named Mariano Duncan manager.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed C Tyler Zeller for the remainder of the season. Waived G Dusty Hannahs.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Minnesota CB Holton Hill the first four games of the season for violating league policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with WR Seth Roberts on a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed G Kitt O’Brien and C Parker Collins.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Morgan Burnett, QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB C.J. Anderson.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed OT J’Marcus Webb.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Derron Smith and CB Duke Thomas.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed S Jordan Richards and DE Alex Barrett.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Andy Welinski to San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed G Erik Kallgren to a two-year entry-level contract. Assigned G Adin Hill to Tucson (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Lukas Craggs and D Brandon Fortunato to two-year entry-level contracts.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Chris Thorburn from San Antonio (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled G Michael Hutchinson from Toronto (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Bobby Nardella to a two-year entry-level contract. Recalled F Nathan Walker from Hershey (AHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Eric Sweetman to a professional tryout.
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed G Joel Hofer to an amateur tryout agreement. Assigned D Dylan Bredo and G Evan Fitzpatrick to Tulsa (ECHL).
ECHL — suspended Greenville’s Chad Duchesne two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in an April 3 game at Norfolk.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Received $150,000 in General Allocation Money from Montreal for a 2019 international roster spot.
|National Premier Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed D Emmanuele Sembroni.
GEORGIA STATE — Named Rob Lanier men’s basketball coach.
KANSAS — Graduate men’s basketball F K.J. Lawson announced he plans to transfer.
VANDERBILT — Named Jerry Stackhouse men’s basketball coach.
