Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Promoted Yerik Perez to director of Dominican Republic operations.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Dan Straily on a one-year contract. Designated INF Drew Jackson for assignment. Announced RHP Pedro Araujo cleared waivers and was returned to the Chicago Cubs. He was then acquired from Chicago in exchange for International Signing Bonus Slots and has been assigned to Bowie (EL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Edinson Vólquez on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Kyle Bird from Nashville (PCL).

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Kyle Crick on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 4. Recalled OF Jason Martin from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated INF Jedd Gyorko from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF-OF Drew Robinson to Memphis (PCL).

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Ty Hensley and LHP Austin Nicely to contract extensions.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Jordan Barrett and RHP Lucas Lanphere.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF Chaz Meadows to a contract extension.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Chase Adkins, RHP Gabe Gentner, and RHP Jared Skolnicki.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Preston Scott.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded RHP Jake Welch to the Evansville Otters. Signed RHP Christian Morris.

United Shore Professional Baseball League

BIRMINGHAM BLOOMFIELD BEAVERS — Named Mariano Duncan manager.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed C Tyler Zeller for the remainder of the season. Waived G Dusty Hannahs.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Minnesota CB Holton Hill the first four games of the season for violating league policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with WR Seth Roberts on a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed G Kitt O’Brien and C Parker Collins.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Morgan Burnett, QB Garrett Gilbert and WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB C.J. Anderson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed OT J’Marcus Webb.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S Derron Smith and CB Duke Thomas.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed S Jordan Richards and DE Alex Barrett.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Damontre Moore to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Andy Welinski to San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed G Erik Kallgren to a two-year entry-level contract. Assigned G Adin Hill to Tucson (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Lukas Craggs and D Brandon Fortunato to two-year entry-level contracts.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Chris Thorburn from San Antonio (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled G Michael Hutchinson from Toronto (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Bobby Nardella to a two-year entry-level contract. Recalled F Nathan Walker from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Eric Sweetman to a professional tryout.

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed G Joel Hofer to an amateur tryout agreement. Assigned D Dylan Bredo and G Evan Fitzpatrick to Tulsa (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — suspended Greenville’s Chad Duchesne two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in an April 3 game at Norfolk.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Received $150,000 in General Allocation Money from Montreal for a 2019 international roster spot.

National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed D Emmanuele Sembroni.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA STATE — Named Rob Lanier men’s basketball coach.

KANSAS — Graduate men’s basketball F K.J. Lawson announced he plans to transfer.

VANDERBILT — Named Jerry Stackhouse men’s basketball coach.

