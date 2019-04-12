Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHP Josh Osich from Charlotte (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Jake Jewell from Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Gary Sánchez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 11. Recalled C Kyle Higashioka from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Victor Caratini on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Taylor Davis from Iowa (PCL).

Americam Association

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Acquired RHP Zach Jemiola from Sugar Land (Atlantic) for future considerations. Signed LHP Jose Velez.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed OF Jonathan Moroney.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHPs Tucker Healy, Joe Iorio and Jose Cuas.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Chris Hogan to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Daniel Brunskill to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned G Jon Kempin and M Luis Argudo to Hartford (USLC) and F JJ Williams to Birmingham (USLC).

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Cory McNeill women’s associate basketball coach and Steve Pogue and Ali Heller women’s assistant basketball coaches.

FLORIDA — Freshman G Andrew Nembhard declared for the NBA draft.

KENTUCKY — Freshman G Tyler Herro will enter the NBA draft.

