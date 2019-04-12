Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended free agent minor league RHP Jorge Baez, Detroit minor league C Moises Nunez (Connecticut-NYP) and Detroit minor league LHP Richard Terrero (GCL Tigers) 25 games each, following their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHP Josh Osich from Charlotte (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Jake Jewell from Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Gary Sánchez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 11. Recalled C Kyle Higashioka from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

Advertisement

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Ruben Alaniz from Tacoma (PCL). Activated RHP Shawn Armstrong from 10-day IL. Optioned RHPs Matt Festa and Erik Swanson to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Victor Caratini on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Taylor Davis from Iowa (PCL).

Americam Association

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Acquired RHP Zach Jemiola from Sugar Land (Atlantic) for future considerations. Signed LHP Jose Velez.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed OF Jonathan Moroney.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHPs Tucker Healy, Joe Iorio and Jose Cuas.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Announced coach Luke Walton and the team have mutually agreed to part ways.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Fined Washington LB Reuben Foster two game checks for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Chris Hogan to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed K Elliott Fry.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with WR Adam Thielen on a multiyear contract extension.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Sterling Shepard to a contract extension.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Daniel Brunskill to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Trevor Hamilton to Toledo (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Signed G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to an amateur tryout contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned G Jon Kempin and M Luis Argudo to Hartford (USLC) and F JJ Williams to Birmingham (USLC).

COLLEGE

AIR FORCE — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Dave Pilipovich on a three-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Cory McNeill women’s associate basketball coach and Steve Pogue and Ali Heller women’s assistant basketball coaches.

FLORIDA — Freshman G Andrew Nembhard declared for the NBA draft.

IOWA — Junior F Tyler Cook declared for the NBA draft.

KENTUCKY — Freshman G Tyler Herro will enter the NBA draft.

NEBRASKA — Named Doc Sadler, Matt Abdelmassih and Bobby Lutz men’s assistant basketball coaches.

VANDERBILT — Named Matt Weikert outside linebackers coach. Promoted Jovan Haye to defensive line coach.

WAKE FOREST — Announced the resignation of men’s assistant basketball coach Jamill Jones.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.