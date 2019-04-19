Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing a pitch at Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox and suspended Anderson one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his conduct after the benches cleared in an April 17 game. Suspended White Sox manager Rick Renteria one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his aggressive actions during the incident.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF Eduardo Núñez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 18. Placed 2B Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Erasmo Ramírez for assignment. Recalled INFs Tzu-Wei Lin and Michael Chavis from Pawtucket (IL). Traded C Blake Swihart to the Arizona Diamondbacks with international amateur signing bonus pool space in exchange for OF Marcus Wilson.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jake Jewell to Salt Lake City (PCL). Recalled RHP Taylor Cole from Salt Lake City.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with 1B Logan Morrison on a minor league contract.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Alex Wilson from the paternity list. Recalled LHP Donnie Hart from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned RHPs Corbin Burnes and Jake Petricka to San Antonio.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed OF Manuel Margot on the paternity leave. Recalled UTL Jose Pirela from El Paso (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Austin Adams from Fresno (PCL). Placed RHP Austen Williams on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 18.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed LHP Braden Pearson.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released RHP Carson Goldsmith.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Evan Marzilli and INF Marcus Mooney.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed LHP Carlos D. Diaz.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Eric Carter.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT Ra’Shede Hageman.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Steve Yzerman executive vice president and general manager. Promoted Ken Holland to senior vice president and a senior adviser to hockey operations.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Devante Smith-Pelly from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned G Vitek Vanecek to Hershey.

COLLEGE

LOUISVILLE — Announced men’s graduate basketball G Lamarr Kimble has transferred to the school.

MICHIGAN STATE — Junior F Nick Ward is entering the NBA draft.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Mike Anderson men’s basketball coach.

VANDERBILT — Named Adam Mazarei men’s assistant basketball coach.

