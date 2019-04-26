Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Suspended San Francisco minor league RHP Norwith Gudino (Augusta-SAL) 80 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance; . Tampa Bay minor league OF Bryce Brown (Bowling Green-MWL) 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse, both violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Nate Karns to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Travis Lakins to Pawtucket (IL) and 3B Marco Hernandez and to Salem (Carolina). Selected the contract of RHP Josh Smith from Pawtucket.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Ervin Santana for assignment. Reinstated OF Eloy Jiménez from the bereavement list.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Jefry Rodriguez to Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Tyler Clippard from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent SS Jordy Mercer to Lakeland (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated LHP Danny Duffy from the 10-day IL.Placed 1B Lucas Duda on the 10-day IL and recalled INF Kelvin Gutierrez from Omaha (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester (IL). Assigned RHP Chase De Jong outright to Rochester. Reinstated RHP Matt Magill from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred RHP Luis Severino to the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Shawn Armstrong for assignment. Recalled LHP Justus Sheffield from Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Joey Wendle on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Ryan Yarbrough to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled 2B Rougned Odor from 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ariel Jurado Nashville (PCL) and RHP Wei-Chieh Huang from Frisco (TL). Placed LHP Taylor Hearn 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Jeffrey Springs and INF Patrick Wisdom to Nashville.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned INF Richard Ureña to Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of INF Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from Buffalo.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL). Optioned LHP Randy Rosario to Iowa (PCL)

COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired LHP James Pazos from Philadelphia for INF Hunter Stovall.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP José Quijada to New Orleans (PCL). Reinstated LHP Jarlin Garcia from paternity leave. Sent OF Garrett Cooper to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed OF Roman Quinn on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Dylan Cozens from Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated OF Tyler O’Neill from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Lane Thomas to Memphis (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned 3B Jake Noll to Fresno (PCL). Selected the contract of INF Carter Kieboom from Fresno. Transferred RHP Koda Glover to the 60-day IL.

American Association

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed LHP Spencer Hermann and RHP Keaton Steele.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C Rob Calabrese, INF Anthony Maselli, LHP Tanner Pruett, and RHP Jake Welch.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed INF Carson Lee, RHP Brian McKenna, and RHP Ed Voyles. Released RHP Jake Ehert.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Justin Curry, 3B Kevin Mampe, and LHP Noel Sadler.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Reign Letkeman and C Fernando Villegas.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Jake Repavich and OF Doug Timble to contract extensions. Signed OF Bodie Bryan, RHP Seth Lucio, LHP Jared Koenig, and RHP Dylan Mouzakes. Released LHP Nick Deeg.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Kyle Fimbrez, RHP Tyler Sharp, RHP Sam Thoele, and INF Jake Willsey.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Aaron Bailey, RHP Joe Dougherty, and RHP C.J. Lee. Released INF Kenny Towns.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Trevor Abrams, OF Joba Ferrell, C Lucas Herbert, and RHP Joe Jones.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Blair Beck, 1B Tanner Bos, RHP Blake Hickman, RHP Dylan Prohoroff, and INF Brynn Martinez. Released RHP Will Landsheft and OF Terrence Robertson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms DL Brent Urban.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — D.C. United have promoted Stewart Mairs as the club’s new Technical Director.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Announced the retirement of national coordinator of women’s basketball officials June Courteau.

BUCKNELL — Named Johnathan Brown men’s assistant basketball coach and Dom Hoffman manager of men’s basketball operations.

CLEMSON — Agreed to terms with football coach Dabo Swinney on a 10-year contract.

PURDUE — Named Kevin Wolthausen special teams coordinator/assistant defensive line coach and Ryan Wallace tight ends/assistant special teams coach.

THIEL — Named Rob Trudo defensive line coach, Stan Kennedy running backs coach and Jack Leipheimer defensive assistant.

